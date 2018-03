22 countries pledge to kick out Russian diplomats over poisoning of ex-spy

More than 20 nations on three continents Monday vowed to boot Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, just as the United States announced it was responding by expelling 60 Russian intelligence officers.The United Kingdom earlier this month sent home 23 Russian diplomats -- after saying Russia was behind the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England -- and the following countries said Monday they, too, were expelling Russian diplomats -- at least 115 total:60 diplomats (and it said it would close Russia's consulate in Seattle)13 diplomats4 diplomats (and denying three others' applications)4 diplomats4 diplomats4 diplomats3 diplomats3 diplomats2 diplomats2 diplomats2 diplomats2 diplomats: 2 diplomats (announced Tuesday local time)1 diplomat1 diplomat1 diplomat1 diplomat1 diplomat1 diplomat1 diplomat1 diplomatThe president of the European Community, Donald Tusk , suggested there could be more measures to come.Russia's foreign ministry issued a statement today protesting the U.S. and European expulsions of Russian diplomats, calling it a "provocative step" and warning that Russia will respond. It did not say explicitly how it would act, but after the U.K. kicked out 23 Russians this month, Russia expelled 23 British diplomats.Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were found slumped over, unconscious on a park bench in the southern English town of Salisbury. The U.K. has accused Russia of bearing responsibility for the March 4 attack, which British officials say involved a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed secretly by Russia -- an assessment shared by the United States.Russia has denied any involvement.