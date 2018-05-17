Pasadena police say a little girl found outside by herself at an apartment complex has been reunited with her parents.A resident found the 2-year-old at the apartments just off Spencer Highway at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.She was found wearing 'Frozen' pajamas. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.She was placed in the care of Child Protective Services while police worked to locate her parents.The toddler has been returned to her family.