2-year-old alerts family to house fire in Oklahoma

POTEAU, Oklahoma --A 2-year-old is being credited with alerting her family during a house fire in Oklahoma.
Cota Samuel, 2, was the only person awake when the family's home caught fire Thursday morning, KFSM reported.
"My sister comes in, kind of hollering at us to wake up. I looked over, Cota was already in flames and I grabbed the shirt off of her, took off running outside with them. We got outside," said Angela Collier, Cota's mother.
"Barefooted and in their pajamas, some good Samaritans took them to the hospital," said Cota's grandfather, David Collier.
Cota was the only one that was hurt, suffering burns to her arm.
David Collier said he's still in shock.
"I grew up, I was born here in '68. My whole life memories are here ... was here. It's all gone. There's nothing left," he said. "I looked in through one of the windows and there's nothing."
He said, however, that he's thankful everyone is okay.
"If it wasn't for that 2-year-old baby, they couldn't have made it out alive, any of them," he said.
The local fire chief said a preliminary investigation points to the home's electric box as a possible cause for the blaze.