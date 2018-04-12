2-year-old alerts family to house fire in Oklahoma

EMBED </>More Videos

A 2-year-old is credited with saving her family during a house fire. (KTRK)

POTEAU, Oklahoma --
A 2-year-old is being credited with alerting her family during a house fire in Oklahoma.

Cota Samuel, 2, was the only person awake when the family's home caught fire Thursday morning, KFSM reported.

"My sister comes in, kind of hollering at us to wake up. I looked over, Cota was already in flames and I grabbed the shirt off of her, took off running outside with them. We got outside," said Angela Collier, Cota's mother.

"Barefooted and in their pajamas, some good Samaritans took them to the hospital," said Cota's grandfather, David Collier.

Cota was the only one that was hurt, suffering burns to her arm.

David Collier said he's still in shock.

"I grew up, I was born here in '68. My whole life memories are here ... was here. It's all gone. There's nothing left," he said. "I looked in through one of the windows and there's nothing."

He said, however, that he's thankful everyone is okay.

"If it wasn't for that 2-year-old baby, they couldn't have made it out alive, any of them," he said.

The local fire chief said a preliminary investigation points to the home's electric box as a possible cause for the blaze.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireu.s. & world
Top Stories
WATCH: Multiple houses on fire in NW Harris Co.
Car taken from mansion recovered after home invasion
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell turns himself in on fraud charges
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
13-year-old accused in fatal shooting no longer on the run
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
Prisoner on the run for 36 years captured in Houston
'Jerry Springer' producer arrested, accused of sister's 2015 death
Show More
Man accused of drugging and raping girl as she slept
5 students injured in school bus accident
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman convicted of fraud
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Get ready for another Houston area waterpark to open!
More News