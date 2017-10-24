2 suspected burglars arrested near Lamar HS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple of male students from Lamar High School were spotted in a stolen vehicle today.

According to HISD, Bellaire PD was conducting a traffic investigation near the campus, which prompted a lockdown.

The suspects ditched the car, two were arrested and the others ran towards the campus, and made it inside.

Bellaire police say the four or five students were also breaking into cars, stealing cash and other items over the weekend.

Officers are still searching for the other suspects.

Houston Police Department and HISD police are investigating the scene.

The lockdown at Lamar High School has been lifted.

