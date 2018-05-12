2 rescued from 18-story building after scaffolding spins out of control

EMBED </>More Videos

Some window glazers in New York are whipped around several stories in the air. The workers are okay. Glass was flying for about a block. (KTRK)

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) --
There were some terrifying moments hundreds of feet in the air for two window glazers in New York.

Workers were inspecting a window on a building when a burst of wind caught their scaffolding and sent it spinning around multiple times.

The scaffolding went around in circles four times, smashing into windows on the 62-story building.
Witnesses say construction workers on the ground had to run for cover as glass started flying.

A rope was used to stabilize the scaffolding and bring it close to the building so the workers could be rescued.

No one was seriously injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scaffoldingrescueu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Experts fear 'super' bed bug may be in Houston area
Man dies after jumping out of moving car on Southwest Fwy
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
LAWSUIT: Woman kicked off Houston flight over 'pungent odor'
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old Laredo girl believed to be in danger
Man in custody after 15-year-old killed in 'violent' attack
Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from TSU
Show More
13 Investigates: Could METRO deaths have been prevented?
Son of slain veteran: "I believe he was protecting me"
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in lift after dispute
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
Missing Florida man killed by wife and best friend
More News