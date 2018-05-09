2 men wounded in drive-by shooting outside convenience store

Houston police are trying to figure out who shot at a Third Ward store, injuring two men.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a convenience store overnight in the Third Ward, police say.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene where investigators are working to find out who opened fire.

Witnesses say there were several people standing outside of the store on Scott Street near Drew Street when someone inside a burgundy car drove past and fired multiple rounds.

The glass in the front door was also shattered in the shooting.

Police say one victim was shot in the lower leg. He's expected to survive.

The second victim was grazed in the leg. He was treated at the scene and released.

Authorities are looking through surveillance footage to see if they can identify the shooter.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling has a look from the scene of a drive-by shooting where a store is riddled with bullets.

