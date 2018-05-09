2 men wounded in drive-by shooting outside convenience store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3448570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling has a look from the scene of a drive-by shooting where a store is riddled with bullets.

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a convenience store overnight in the Third Ward, police say.Witnesses say there were several people standing outside of the store on Scott Street near Drew Street when someone inside a burgundy car drove past and fired multiple rounds.The glass in the front door was also shattered in the shooting.Police say one victim was shot in the lower leg. He's expected to survive.The second victim was grazed in the leg. He was treated at the scene and released.Authorities are looking through surveillance footage to see if they can identify the shooter.