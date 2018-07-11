2 men accused of stealing multiple bicycles from downtown Houston lot

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men accused of stealing multiple bicycles from downtown Houston lot. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing at least three bicycles in downtown Houston.

Houston police believe the two men used bolt cutters to cut the chains and steal the bicycles from the 2300 block of Polk Street.

The thefts, which were captured on surveillance video, happened between June 29 and July 1, police said in a tweet.


Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftbikesbicycleHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News