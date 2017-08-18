Splendora ISD student hit by 2 cars while getting off bus

A Splendora ISD student was hit by two cars as she got off a bus near Midline Road on Friday evening.

A Splendora ISD student was hit by two cars as she got off a school bus on Friday afternoon, according to a district spokesperson.

The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. near Midline Road as the junior high student got off of bus 16.

Both cars that hit the girl stopped, Splendora ISD administrative assistant Deitra Inkster said.

The girl was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

No other students on the bus - including the victim's brother - were injured.

No other details have been released.

