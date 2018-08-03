18-wheeler scrapes through "cars only" toll booth lane

EMBED </>More Videos

FedEx truck too large for toll booth space, scrapes through.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A motorist captured video of a FedEx truck squeezing through a toll booth lane designated for cars only.

Harris County Prcinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's office posted the video on their Facebook page, saying, "When it absolutely, positively does not fit."

The Constable's office added, "Be advised big rig drivers, if you try this, one of our toll road deputies will be waiting to talk to you on the other side."

FedEx issued a statement about the incident: "Safety is our top priority at FedEx Ground. We are aware of this incident in the Houston area and are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to this incident."
