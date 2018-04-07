13-year-old wanted, accused of fatally shooting man in east Harris County

Deputies are searching a wooded area for a 13-year-old boy suspected in the fatal shooting of a man in east Harris County.

According to deputies, the boy shot a man who was fighting with an unknown male and then took off running.

The victim was placed in a truck by an unknown person and driven to a Shell gas station near the East Freeway at Magnolia. That is where the victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 20's, was pronounced dead.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating three different scenes connected to the shooting as K-9 units and a DPS helicopter are being used to search a wooded area near the boy's home.

Deputies described the boy as being Hispanic, but could not say what he was wearing.

If you see a boy who might match this description, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

