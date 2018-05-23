13-year-old arrested after leading police on 100 mph chase in stolen car

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old boy is accused of leading police on a 100 mph chase from Harris County into downtown Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car overnight from northeast Harris County into downtown Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 a deputy driving on Mount Houston Road saw a vehicle going 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

When the deputy tried to pull over the car, it sped off down Highway 59 to Highway 288.

The chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. It ended when the suspect crashed on Rusk Street at Louisiana Street in downtown. He was arrested.

During the chase, the deputy hit another driver. That person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The deputy was not seriously hurt.

The teenager is expected to face felony charges.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teachers prepare for emotional return to Santa Fe HS Wednesday
Why'd you run? Police chase suspects talk from behind bars
Fletcher, Crenshaw victorious in key congressional races
Valdez makes history by winning Democratic runoff for governor
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas runoff results
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Rockets 'grind out' Game 4 win on the road
Rockets go down to the wire to beat Warriors and tie series 2-2
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Josue Flores' sister says 'my inspiration is my brother'
How safe is your salon?
Signs you should leave a nail salon immediately
High School seniors take prom photos at favorite fast food restaurant
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
More News