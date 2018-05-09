11-year-old girl jumps out of moving SUV to escape carjacker

Surveillance video captured the moment a young girl jumped out of the back seat of her father's moving SUV to get away from a carjacker.Police say Mark Beasanski was pumping gas in Aurora, Illinois early Friday morning, when a man jumped into the SUV.Beasanski's 11-year-old daughter Kayla was in the back seat.She jumped out as the vehicle pulled away.Luckily, she was not hurt.Police caught up with the 20-year-old suspect about an hour later.Tyrelle Pulley has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police.