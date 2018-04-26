No one is permitted to enter the East Garage at this time. Those with an East Garage permit may park in any ungated faculty, staff or student lot. — University of Houston (@UHouston) April 26, 2018

Firefighters were called to University of Houston's main campus Thursday afternoon after multiple vehicles were reported to be on fire.According to UH, the fire initially involved two vehicles on the third floor of the East Garage.The fire spread to a total of 11 vehicles.In eyewitness video, a huge cloud of smoke could be seen billowing over the garage.A student, who parked his car on the fourth floor, told ABC13 that he called 911 after seeing the fire.No injuries were reported.