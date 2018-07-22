HCSO vehicular crimes unit is working an accident at Highway 90 and FM 2100. A motorcycle with a male driver and female passenger crashed. Female is confirmed on scene. Male was transported via life flight. Cause of accident under investigation. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 23, 2018

One person was killed in an accident Sunday evening in Crosby.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 6:11 p.m. on Highway 90 and FM 2100.A motorcycle with a male driver and a female passenger crashed, investigators said.The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.The male driver was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital.Officials said the cause of the accident is under investigation.