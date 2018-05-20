1 person injured in 2-alarm apartment fire and explosion on Houston's south side

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters responding to 2-alarm fire on Houston's south side. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Houston's south side Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived to the complex in the 4000 block of Corder around 9 p.m. to reports of an explosion.

One person was taken to the hospital, officials said. Another person was reported missing.


Officials said about 50 people were evacuated from the complex.

No other details have been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment fireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousands remember exchange student killed in shooting
Church hosts special graduation for Santa Fe High School seniors
Rockets drop Game 3 to Warriors, trail series 2-1
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Players react to blowout loss in Game 3
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Rockets superfan "Two Tone Tommie" channels inner superhero
HPD officer to woman: 'Pretend like we're going to shoot you'
Show More
Officials: Fisherman drowns in Lake Conroe
Brazoria Co. Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive supporting school shooting victims
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
More News