1 person dead after triple shooting in SW Houston

One person was killed and two others were injured after gunshots rang out in southwest Houston.Police are investigating on Glenmont Drive near Renwick, where one person died after being shot in the head.Investigators said two others were injured when they were shot in the leg.This happened just before 4:45 p.m. Sunday.Police are not sure if the victims were hit in a drive-by shooting or some other incident.We do not know the conditions of the victims, or whether police have anyone in custody.