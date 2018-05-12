1 man dead after boat capsizes on Lake Conroe

One man is dead following a Lake Conroe boating accident.Constables with Montgomery County Precinct 1 say the man died after he and two others were thrown off their boat after a large wave capsized it. The incident occurred when a larger boat passed by them.As the three men began swimming towards the shore, one of them became distressed and fell unconscious.Authorities say residents at the scene helped get the struggling man to shore and began CPR until emergency crews arrived.The man was then transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.Lake Patrol says all three men were wearing life vests at the time of the incident.