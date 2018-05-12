1 man dead after boat capsizes on Lake Conroe

EMBED </>More Videos

1 person killed after boat capsizes on Lake Conroe (KTRK)

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
One man is dead following a Lake Conroe boating accident.

Constables with Montgomery County Precinct 1 say the man died after he and two others were thrown off their boat after a large wave capsized it. The incident occurred when a larger boat passed by them.

As the three men began swimming towards the shore, one of them became distressed and fell unconscious.

Authorities say residents at the scene helped get the struggling man to shore and began CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The man was then transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Lake Patrol says all three men were wearing life vests at the time of the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Paris stabbing: Assailant and 1 other killed, 4 injured
Missing Laredo girl found safe
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Prince album coming in 2019
1 killed in single-vehicle rollover wreck in SW Houston
Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera
Officials seek suspect who tripped and sexually assaulted teen
Man caught on camera stealing 3 cases of beer from Chevron
Show More
Parents suing school district after son exposed to porn
Experts fear 'super' bed bug may be in Houston area
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Suspects throw money out of vehicle during police chase
Man dies after jumping out of moving car on Southwest Fwy
More News