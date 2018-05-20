An investigation continues after one person was killed in a violent crash Saturday night in northeast Harris County.The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. after a pickup truck hit two vehicles on FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive, authorities say.According to deputies, witnesses said the white pickup truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. The pickup then went into the intersection and struck an SUV that was stopped at a red light on the other side of the road.Investigators confirm that the driver of the first vehicle struck was killed, their identity has not been released.