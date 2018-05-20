  • LIVE VIDEO Inside the church service honoring Santa Fe shooting victims

One dead after pickup truck slams into two vehicle in NE Harris County

At least one person is dead following an overnight vehicle accident in northeast Harris County. (KTRK)

An investigation continues after one person was killed in a violent crash Saturday night in northeast Harris County.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. after a pickup truck hit two vehicles on FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive, authorities say.

According to deputies, witnesses said the white pickup truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. The pickup then went into the intersection and struck an SUV that was stopped at a red light on the other side of the road.

Investigators confirm that the driver of the first vehicle struck was killed, their identity has not been released.
