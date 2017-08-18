A major crash involving a fire truck has injured at least one person and shut down Park Place Boulevard in southeast Houston this morning.The incident happened on Park Place near Poplar, which is west of Gulf Freeway.SkyEye13 captured a smaller pickup truck that took on significant damage and the fire engine stopped across lanes.There were no firefighters injured in the crash, Houston Fire Department said. One person was taken to the hospitalOther details of the crash were not immediately confirmed.Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.