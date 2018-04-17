1 deputy shot, 2 others injured after suspect opens fire at Atascocita home

Deputy being taken by Life Flight from the scene (KTRK)

By and Foti Kallergis
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say one deputy was shot and two others were injured during a shootout with a suspect in Atascocita overnight.

Eyewitness News reporters Courtney Fischer and Foti Kallergis are providing team coverage on this deputy-involved shooting.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told ABC13 deputies responded to a disturbance around 2 a.m. at a home on Saratoga Woods Lane in the Eagle Springs subdivision.

A man with a rifle came out of the house and started shooting at deputies, who fired back. At least 3-4 deputies shot at him. The suspect was hit.

One deputy was shot in the lower half of his body multiple times. He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown, where he had surgery.

WATCH: Constable Herman describes what happened during the shooting that injured his deputies

2 deputies injured after shootout with suspect who had rifle



Constable Herman gave an update at the hospital saying that the deputy is in a lot of pain.

He has several buckshots lodged in or near his bones, so doctors are trying to determine whether to remove the shots. The deputy will likely have a long road to recovery.

The deputy's family has been notified.


Officials say a second deputy was hit in the face by debris from the gun. He was also taken to Memorial Hermann.

Constable Herman says now a third officer is being checked out for injuries.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer says several constables are still outside the home where two deputies were shot.


The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

"The suspect ironically is in the same room right beside him. The suspect was shot, I believe the nurse said 22 entry and exit wounds. He is still alive," said Herman.

Suspect in deputy-involved shooting taken to hospital



The district attorney's office has been notified. The shooting is under investigation.

