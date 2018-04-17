UPDATE ON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING!!



Constable Mark Herman and his staff are currently at Memorial Hermann Hospital. Our Constable Deputy is in stable condition and is expected to undergo surgery at any time.



Please keep our hero in your thoughts and prayers!! pic.twitter.com/3BXp6lHP6o — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 17, 2018

BREAKING:::Precinct 4 officer shot. He was flown to Memorial Hermann. Don’t know how bad the injuries are. Just spoke w Constable. He’s headed to the hospital now. We have @FotiABC13 headed there too. #abc13 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 17, 2018

Authorities say one deputy was shot and two others were injured during a shootout with a suspect in Atascocita overnight.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told ABC13 deputies responded to a disturbance around 2 a.m. at a home on Saratoga Woods Lane in the Eagle Springs subdivision.A man with a rifle came out of the house and started shooting at deputies, who fired back. At least 3-4 deputies shot at him. The suspect was hit.One deputy was shot in the lower half of his body multiple times. He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown, where he had surgery.Constable Herman gave an update at the hospital saying that the deputy is in a lot of pain.He has several buckshots lodged in or near his bones, so doctors are trying to determine whether to remove the shots. The deputy will likely have a long road to recovery.The deputy's family has been notified.Officials say a second deputy was hit in the face by debris from the gun. He was also taken to Memorial Hermann.Constable Herman says now a third officer is being checked out for injuries.The suspect was also taken to the hospital."The suspect ironically is in the same room right beside him. The suspect was shot, I believe the nurse said 22 entry and exit wounds. He is still alive," said Herman.The district attorney's office has been notified. The shooting is under investigation.