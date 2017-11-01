1 dead after mobile home fire in Huffman

One person is dead this morning after a mobile home caught fire in Huffman.Firefighters responded to the mobile home engulfed in flames around midnight on 3rd Street near FM 1960 and FM 2100.Upon arrival, first responders found a male, possibly in his 30s, inside of a room in the home.Firefighters administered CPR, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials say he possible died from smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.