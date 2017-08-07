2 drown while swimming in San Luis Pass area

EMBED </>More Videos

Two drown while swimming in San Luis Pass area. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Brazoria County deputies say two men have drowned after being caught in a rip current near San Luis Pass.

Officials said a man was swimming when he became caught in a rip current. The man's son-in-law attempted to assist him, but was also caught in the current.

According to deputies, a third person swimming nearby heard cries for help and ran in to assist.

Deputies said the good Samaritan was able to bring the man ashore, but he was already dead.

The son-in-law was pulled from the water by his son. That second victim was initially conscious upon coming ashore, but later passed out. Authorities say he was taken by air ambulance to a hospital where he died.

The bystander who tried to help took in water, but authorities say he is expected to be OK. The son, who was the fourth person in the water, was not injured.

The victims and their family members were vacationing in the Treasure Island neighborhood.

Authorities warn that the San Luis Pass area has been experiencing heavy rip currents.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drowningGalvestonBrazoria County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Deputies: Victims lured via 'hook-up sites'
Football star, two others charged in double murder
Heavy storms likely Monday and Tuesday
1641st victim of 9/11 attack identified
3rd Boy Scout dies after boat strikes power line
Crews rescue man from racing San Antonio flood waters
Tropical Storm Franklin set to make landfall in Mexico
Police identify person of interest in home invasion
Show More
Man found dead inside car in Pasadena
FIND HIM: HPD looking for robber after fast food heists
One local ZIP code named best for real estate returns
Suspect back in custody after escape from LBJ Hospital
Woman, 2 children escape car that plunged into water
More News
Top Video
Football star, two others charged in double murder
3rd Boy Scout dies after boat strikes power line
Crews rescue man from racing San Antonio flood waters
Boy wows Idina Menzel, crowd with 'Let It Go' performance
More Video