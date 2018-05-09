$325K suit worn in first 'Iron Man' film goes missing

EMBED </>More Videos

An Iron Man suit worth $325,000 worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the superhero's first film was stolen from a prop storage facility in Pacoima. ( Disney)

ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, California --
Los Angeles police are investigating the disappearance of an Iron Man suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. worth $325,000, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that someone stole the suit from a prop storage facility in Pacoima sometime between February and April 25.

The burglary was reported to LAPD on Tuesday.

The suit was the same costume worn by Downey Jr. in the first "Iron Man" film that jump-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2008.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ironmanmarvelmarvel comicssuperheroescomic booklapdinvestigationtheftCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police investigating Snapchat threats against Lamar HS students
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Former employees file lawsuit against Bay Area Regional Medical Center
What's next: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds
Western Conference Finals is first for childhood friends Paul, Tucker
Show More
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
New renderings released of Houston Botanic Garden
Teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
3 new stores set to make debut at Houston Premium Outlets this summer
Hot button 'Roseanne' episode on Muslim neighbors
More News