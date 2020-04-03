Society

Hackers use racial slurs in Zoom class at Prairie View A&M University

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 has forced many to switch to online learning, students and staff have learned that the new technology can be faulty.

During a lecture, someone was able to hijack a class being held via Zoom for students at Prairie View A&M University. The hijackers begun insulting the students and professor with racial slurs and cursing.

Professor Teresa Dowell-Vest was teaching, when four people gained access to the meeting and started cursing and using racial slurs.

Since more people having been using video conferencing apps due to stay-at-home orders, there has been a rash of incidents of hackers getting into meetings and causing disruptions

RELATED: Privacy, security concerns over Zoom.

The FBI is warning that hackers have been able to hijack meetings and educational sessions on the app over the last few weeks.

Experts suggest that meeting organizers do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonprairie viewcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News