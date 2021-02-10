18-year-old boy with intellectual disabilities reported missing in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search for a missing 18-year-old boy with intellectual disabilities kicked off on Tuesday, and authorities are asking for the public's help.According to, Zion Xavier Nicholls was last seen in west Houston on Monday. He was seen at his home located in the 2000 block of Briarlee.Volunteers met at West Oaks Mall on Tuesday to search for Nicholls, who officials say suffers from intellectual disabilities.Police described Nicholls to be 6 feet tall, weighing about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the word "VAN" across the front in white letters and was dressed wearing a black hoodie, and black jogging sweatpants.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.