Society

Zamboni bursts into flames while cleaning ice rink - video

Frightening video captured a Zamboni suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.
By ABC7.com staff
ROCHESTER, New York -- Frightening video captured a Zamboni suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.

You can hear screams inside the arena, but the driver escaped unharmed.

He quickly drove off the ice and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames even before the fire department got there.

He says a hydraulic line broke, causing an ominous red line on the ice.

Some of the fluid leaked onto a hot pipe, sparking the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkicehockeyamazing video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front blowing through Southeast Texas
Correa hits walk-off homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS
Texas billionaire charged in largest US tax fraud case
Fort Bend ISD warning of fake website posing as district
HISD students raise concerns about returning to in-person learning
High school student starts business during pandemic
Settlement reached in lawsuit of 6 students suing SFA in swatting case
Show More
Unemployed Texans will have to start doing work search requirements
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Houston woman who disappeared last month found dead
98-year-old woman recalls first time she voted
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
More TOP STORIES News