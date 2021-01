STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing in November. He may have been spotted this week in Houston, according to Texas EquuSearch Zada Mahamadou Zada is a Black man, 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and a goatee, according to a flyer released by Texas EquuSearch Zada was reported missing on Nov. 24, but may have been last seen in Houston on Jan. 28, according to the search and rescue group.If you know anything about his whereabouts, call the Stafford Police Dept. at 281-261-3950 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.