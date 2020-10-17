'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon, faces charges of strangulation and assault

The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.
Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.
From frustration to well wishes: Celebrities react to assault on Rick Moranis
Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.
A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.