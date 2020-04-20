Woman found dead in her apartment on Easter Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need the public's help to solve the brutal murder of a woman on Easter Sunday.
Yuliet Hernandez-Fernandez was just 28-years-old, when she was killed, on April 12.
Houston police say they were called to her Plantation Place apartment at 7900 Bellaire Blvd. near Fondren around 4 a.m.
Investigators report a neighbor heard a disturbance coming from Fernandez's apartment and then a family member found her dead inside.
According to her autopsy report she suffered blunt force trauma to her head and neck and was stabbed in the neck.
"Grief is intensified when justice is lacking. Right now sadly justice is lacking for the Fernandez family and we're hoping that someone does the right thing and at least gives them some semblance of what happened to their loving family member," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers of Houston.
Police say Fernandez was last seen at a convenience store at 7702 Bellaire Blvd about 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.
