YouTube star accused of beating and choking girlfriend in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Christopher Sails is facing assault charges just months after being caught impersonating a police officer in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A YouTube star caught impersonating a police officer in Houston over the summer is in trouble with the law again.

Christopher Sails, 23, is facing charges after he was accused of beating his ex-girlfriend, actress Parker McKenna, after finding messages to her from another man on Instagram.

Last month, McKenna accused Sails of becoming enraged and repeatedly slapping her, according to charging documents.

The documents allege Sails "struck the complainant's left arm and torso area with a closed fist, causing pain and bodily injury."

But Sails wasn't finished.

Charging documents say Sails put his hands around McKenna's neck, choking her while he repeatedly slammed the back of her head against the concrete after she tried to escape from the couple's apartment.

RELATED: YouTube pranksters accused of impersonating Houston police
EMBED More News Videos

YouTube pranksters accused of impersonating Houston police face judge after video shows them pulling people over



McKenna told investigators she tried to throw bottles at Sails in self defense, but missed.

The attack left her with "dark, golf ball sized bruises" on her arm, a black eye, a swollen face, cuts on her body and marks "consistent with strangulation" around her neck, the charging documents state.

The couple dated for about nine months. He is now charged with assault of a family member.

In July, we introduced you to Sails, who was accused of pulling people over and impersonating a Houston police officer for a video on his YouTube channel.

He faces a felony charge of impersonating a public servant in this case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
youtubeassaultbeatingchokingstranglingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in 'Jason' mask beats Houston man with bat: Police
Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
Blue Bell releases new flavor to satisfy your holiday cravings
Pipe-bomb suspect allegedly kept hit list of targets
Transgender girl says she regrets beating classmates
Campaign against firefighter pay parity raises nearly $1 million
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Rapper with Houston ties shot and killed in New Orleans
Show More
Local rappers react to death of "Young Greatness"
Houston's Jewish community on alert after attack in Pittsburgh
Buyer-turned-thief shot when Rolex watch sale goes wrong
US prepares to send 5,000 troops to border: Officials
Rapist wanted for attack on 77-year-old woman
More News