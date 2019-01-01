ASPEN, Colorado --Social media star Cameron Dallas is now facing charges of assault after being arrested over the weekend.
Police said an ambulance responded to an Aspen hotel on Saturday morning where a man was bleeding from facial injuries.
The man accused Dallas of assaulting him.
Dallas will face a judge on Jan. 22.
The 24-year-old posted his booking photo on Twitter, along with a comment indicating that the incident was a case of self-defense.
Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about, have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one. pic.twitter.com/VlYur8qyPU— Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) December 31, 2018
Dallas first gained notoriety with his Vine and YouTube videos and is now the star of the Netflix series "Chasing Cameron."