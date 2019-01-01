YouTube star Cameron Dallas charged with assault

EMBED </>More Videos

Cameron Dallas, who came to fame on social media before starring in his own Netflix series, claims the incident is a case of "self-defense."

ASPEN, Colorado --
Social media star Cameron Dallas is now facing charges of assault after being arrested over the weekend.

Police said an ambulance responded to an Aspen hotel on Saturday morning where a man was bleeding from facial injuries.

The man accused Dallas of assaulting him.

Dallas will face a judge on Jan. 22.

The 24-year-old posted his booking photo on Twitter, along with a comment indicating that the incident was a case of self-defense.


Dallas first gained notoriety with his Vine and YouTube videos and is now the star of the Netflix series "Chasing Cameron."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestsocial mediacelebrityu.s. & worldColorado
Top Stories
Lowe's employee shot by shoplifting suspect
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Dana Holgorsen to become new UH head football coach
Father charged with murder in crash that killed 11-year-old
4 men accused of stealing $500K in tequila
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at zoo
Laura Bush named 'Texan of the Year'
Air quality improving after hazardous levels of smoke
Show More
NEW YEAR'S BABIES! Meet the first babies of 2019 in Houston
Lost wedding ring found, thanks to Instant Pot
Houston airport wants to ease travel stress for nursing moms
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
Driver killed in foggy New Year's crash in SW Houston
More News