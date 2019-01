Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about, have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one. pic.twitter.com/VlYur8qyPU — Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) December 31, 2018

Social media star Cameron Dallas is now facing charges of assault after being arrested over the weekend.Police said an ambulance responded to an Aspen hotel on Saturday morning where a man was bleeding from facial injuries.The man accused Dallas of assaulting him.Dallas will face a judge on Jan. 22.The 24-year-old posted his booking photo on Twitter, along with a comment indicating that the incident was a case of self-defense.Dallas first gained notoriety with his Vine and YouTube videos and is now the star of the Netflix series " Chasing Cameron ."