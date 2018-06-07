YouTube series star found fatally stabbed in Bronx

Candace McCowan reports from the scene in Morris Heights.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx --
A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx and his body found inside his home, by his girlfriend.

Police in the Morris Heights neighborhood are working with new clues to track down a suspect.

Friends of the victim say he is 40-year-old Tyrone Fleming. He worked for Con-Ed and is a father of two.

Police say it was Wednesday evening just after 5 when they were called to Fleming's apartment on University Avenue after his girlfriend found him in a pool of blood, his body half in his apartment and half in the hallway.

Fleming had been stabbed multiple times in the back.

Police say that they have found surveillance video of someone dressed in all black leaving the building who is a potential suspect, but they have not released those images.

Fleming is well known to many as Tye Banga, after he starred in a YouTube series called 848, a crime show set in the Bronx.

Friends say Fleming was a good guy, and they're not sure why someone would want to hurt him.

Police are collecting more video in the area as they work to find a suspect.
