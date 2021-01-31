Sports

Using golf to occupy pandemic-weary kids

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Golf isn't often the most accessible or the most popular game for young people, but organizers of Saturday's first Youth Golf Clinic at the new Chevron Golf Center in Memorial Park hoped to change that.

Kids involved in many city programs took part, some getting their first tries and slices and putts.

"We have neighborhood kids from all over the city here," Kenneth Allen with Houston's Parks department said.

It wasn't just golfing. The youngsters received related science lessons in things like aerodynamics, physics, even biology.

"We're using golf as a vehicle to educate as well as get kids out of the house, get them busy and on the course," Allen said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Police Department's assistant chief Troy Finner were also on hand to cheer them on.

"It's just a great sport," Finner said. "I'm just so excited they can do this year round. Once they learn how to do this, they don't have to stop because it's winter, summer or fall."

Organizers said golf is also easily adapted to pandemic protocols.

"Golf is one of those activities that's outside, and you can socially distance at the same time," Allen said.

Plans are in the works for more youth golf classes and STEM programs throughout the year.

SEE ALSO: Golfers share mixed emotions as Houston City Council plans Memorial Park Golf Course renovations

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschildrenathletesgolfsports
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglary suspect killed in crash during chase with security officer
E. Houston police chase ends in crash, suspect shoots at officers
Officer hurt when driver slams into HPD cruiser on SW Freeway
Winds remain after front passes through SE Texas
Huge 5G utility boxes spring up in homeowners' front yards
Fort Bend ISD campuses make changes due to pandemic
Houston's 'first daughter' Ashley Turner is engaged
Show More
GOP lawmakers urge Joe Biden to meet with them on COVID relief
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
Teen body-slammed by school resource officer 'traumatized,' family says
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down LA site
More TOP STORIES News