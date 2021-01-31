Using golf to occupy pandemic-weary kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Golf isn't often the most accessible or the most popular game for young people, but organizers of Saturday's first Youth Golf Clinic at the new Chevron Golf Center in Memorial Park hoped to change that.Kids involved in many city programs took part, some getting their first tries and slices and putts."We have neighborhood kids from all over the city here," Kenneth Allen with Houston's Parks department said.It wasn't just golfing. The youngsters received related science lessons in things like aerodynamics, physics, even biology."We're using golf as a vehicle to educate as well as get kids out of the house, get them busy and on the course," Allen said.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Police Department's assistant chief Troy Finner were also on hand to cheer them on."It's just a great sport," Finner said. "I'm just so excited they can do this year round. Once they learn how to do this, they don't have to stop because it's winter, summer or fall."Organizers said golf is also easily adapted to pandemic protocols."Golf is one of those activities that's outside, and you can socially distance at the same time," Allen said.Plans are in the works for more youth golf classes and STEM programs throughout the year.