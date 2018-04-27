Young Thug replaces Cardi B at JMBLYA Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cardi B is preparing for her biggest upcoming project - motherhood - which means she won't be in Houston next month.

The billboard-charting artist, who was set to perform at the Jmblya Festival in Houston, Austin and Dallas, is no longer on the list.

She announced on Instagram that her performance this weekend in Washington, D.C. will be her last until she gives birth in July.

The festival replaced Cardi B with Young Thug, who's known for his hit singles "Best Friend," "Guwop" and "Pick Up the Phone."

Local Cardi fans will have a chance to catch up with the breakout star this fall when she joins Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour.
