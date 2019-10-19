Young girl dies after falling into apartment complex pool: Police

HPD Special Victims Division investigators are en route to the 13300 block of Westheimer. Preliminary information is a young child was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool about 12:55 p.m. She was transported to an area hospital where, sadly, she later died. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 19, 2019

