Young girl dies after falling into apartment complex pool: Police

Police responded to the Parkway Plaza Apartments in the 13300 block of Westheimer Rd. after a caller stated a child fell into the pool.
HPD Special Victims Division investigators are en route to the 13300 block of Westheimer. Preliminary information is a young child was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool about 12:55 p.m. She was transported to an area hospital where, sadly, she later died. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 19, 2019
Houston Police say she was found unresponsive in the pool around 12:55 p.m.
She was transported to an area hospital where authorities say she later died.