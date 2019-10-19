Young girl dies after falling into apartment complex pool: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young girl died Saturday afternoon after falling into an apartment complex pool.

Police responded to the Parkway Plaza Apartments in the 13300 block of Westheimer Rd. after a caller stated a child fell into the pool.



Houston Police say she was found unresponsive in the pool around 12:55 p.m.

She was transported to an area hospital where authorities say she later died.
