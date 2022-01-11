arrest

Man wanted in murder of rapper Young Dolph captured in Indiana, US Marshals say

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for 23-year-old Justin Johnson last week.
By Adrian Sainz, Associated Press
Man wanted for murder of rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis, has been captured in Indiana, U.S. Marshals announced Tuesday afternoon.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued last week for Justin Johnson, 23, in the Nov. 17 shooting of Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. Johnson. More details are expected to be released at a press conference Wednesday.

The marshals service and the Memphis Police Department have been searching for suspects in the killing. A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

The shooting stunned the city of Memphis and shocked the entertainment world.

Police said two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into a Memphis bakery where Young Dolph was buying cookies and killed him. Police released photos taken from surveillance video that captured the shooting but investigators have not released any information about a possible motive.

Known for his depictions of tough street life and his independent approach to the music business, Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis.

He organized Thanksgiving food giveaways, donated thousands of dollars to high schools, and paid rent and covered funeral costs for people in the neighborhood where he was raised.

City officials and community activists pointed to the killing as a symbol of the dangers of gun violence in Memphis, where more than 300 homicides were reported last year.

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph on Nov. 30 and a section of a street in the neighborhood where he grew up was renamed for him Dec. 15. He was honored a day later at a public celebration at FedExForum, the home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzles and the University of Memphis men's basketball team.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
