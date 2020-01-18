'You tried to kill her': Man attacks Spring woman with machete

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in Spring says she feels like what happened to her inside her home was all a dream.

Ty'methia Hunter-Jackson was sitting on the edge of her bed doing her homework when she was attacked with a machete.

"When I look up, he is standing in front of me holding a machete, kind of like a baseball bat, and I said 'What are you...' and before I could even finish my sentence he slammed the machete down," Ty'methia said.

She said the man, who was later identified as her husband's cousin, hit her three times with the machete.

Ty'methia told ABC13 the man was sleeping over her house for the night.

Jerrick Jackson was outside when he heard the violent attack. He said he heard his wife scream and then saw her run into the blinds.

Jerrick choked up recalling his wife coming out of their back fence with the side of her face slashed. His cousin was right behind her.

"I closed the fence to stop him, but he saw me and started screaming and yanked it open," Jackson said. "I have my keys in my hand and I said 'What do you want? What do you want?' and he says, 'Give me the keys.' I give him the keys and he take them and drives off."

Jackson, who considered his cousin a brother, said they grew up together.

"I was afraid the whole time of somebody breaking in, when the whole time the guy was inside my home," Jackson said. "He was my family, somebody I trusted."

Ty'methia was released from the hospital Friday afternoon. She has a cut from her ear to the corner of her mouth, and she also has a cut on her leg, hand and some other large bruises. She said doctors have not determined if she will need plastic surgery yet.

Neither Ty'methia nor her husband can pinpoint what triggered the attack.

"Something demonic in him that don't like the faith in me. That's all I can think of," Ty'methia said.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies would not release the suspect's name, but says charges have been filed. The suspect is still on the loose.

"You tried to kill her," Jackson said. "Turn yourself in."

Jackson's coworkers set up a GoFundMe page for the family so they can replace their car that the suspect took and cover medical bills.

