Sports

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez may be done for 2020, Dusty Baker says

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Yordan Alvarez, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, might miss the rest of the season.

"Yordan Alvarez, it looks like he's done, maybe for the year," Baker told Houston's SportsTalk790.

Alvarez had been placed on the injured list Tuesday, just a few days after making his season debut.

SEE ALSO: Justin Verlander disputes report of season-ending injury

He had an MRI on Monday after experiencing discomfort in his right knee. He had missed two games because of the injury.

Alvarez made his season debut Friday after being activated from the injured list and was hitting .250 with a home run and four RBIs in two games.

He had been on the IL because of a positive COVID-19 test before summer camp.

Alvarez, 23, batted .313 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs last season en route to Rookie of the Year honors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseball
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Front to bring lower humidity, ozone pollution Wednesday
Waller Co. constable claims he was racially profiled
Mayor on COVID-19 in Houston: 'We need to crush that curve'
Tiffany Haddish's show at university in SE Texas questioned
Houston teacher resigns over COVID-19 concerns
Need help? ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 Relief' town hall Thursday
$5K reward offered to find suspect who butchered horses
Show More
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
Applications now open for funding for small businesses
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
UPDATE: 2 tropical storms could impact Gulf next week
Thousands donated to evicted Houston mother of 4
More TOP STORIES News