Yates High School cancels after school activities after former student shot to death

EMBED </>More Videos

Yates HS cancels after school activities after former student killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Afternoon activities at Yates High School were cancelled Tuesday following reports of a deadly shooting near Lamar High School.

An 18-year-old victim reportedly attended Yates last school year before transferring to Lamar.

Authorities say a masked gunman walked up to the teen and a 15-year-old student firing shots.

The 18-year-old was shot multiple times, and transported to the hospital where he later died.

RELATED: 18-year-old killed and 15-year-old grazed by bullet identified as Lamar HS students

EMBED More News Videos

18-year-old shot to death identified as Lamar HS student


Students and parents told Eyewitness News that they were happy with the way officials handled the shooting.

HISD officials released the students from school at their normal times, but decided to cancel all after school activities as a precaution.


Yates' schedule is expected to resume as normal on Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killeddeadly shootinghigh school
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
18-year-old shot to death identified as Lamar HS student
River Oaks community reacts after shooting death of teen
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
Hospital increases security after Lamar HS teen dies near campus
Snow at IAH today is earliest in Houston's recorded history
High school boys give apparent Nazi salute in prom photo
Chick-fil-A delivering free sandwiches to launch new service
Woman sexually assaulted by man in white cargo van
Show More
Masked suspect holds 10 McDonald's employees at gunpoint
6-year-old girl takes fist steps after being hit by stray bullet
Police charge man with series of violent robberies in Chinatown
Curse-filled rant directed at Confederate monument protesters
Hair clinic tests stem cell therapy to help with thinning
More News