Yates HS cancels after school activities after former student killed

All school activities have been canceled at Yates HS. — Jack Yates High (@JackYatesHigh) November 13, 2018

Afternoon activities at Yates High School were cancelled Tuesday following reports of a deadly shooting near Lamar High School.An 18-year-old victim reportedly attended Yates last school year before transferring to Lamar.Authorities say a masked gunman walked up to the teen and a 15-year-old student firing shots.The 18-year-old was shot multiple times, and transported to the hospital where he later died.Students and parents told Eyewitness News that they were happy with the way officials handled the shooting.HISD officials released the students from school at their normal times, but decided to cancel all after school activities as a precaution.Yates' schedule is expected to resume as normal on Wednesday.