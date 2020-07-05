Yates High School quarterback saves man's life from fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Yates High School quarterback said he helped save a man from a fire on Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Broderick Brown and other kids were cleaning up fireworks when he saw flames coming from an auto shop on Winton and Yellowstone in Houston's south side.

He banged on the owner's home which is attached to the shop to wake him up, according to Brown.

"I beat on the doors and helped put out the fire before firefighters arrived," he said. "I helped them come out of their house before the fire expanded."

Firefighters put out the fire, and it didn't reach the man's home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfire escapebuilding firehouston fire departmentfirehouse firehigh school footballfire rescue
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after falling from moving SUV in NE Houston
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Houston
1 dead after out-of-control Corvette slams into a tree
Sugar Land 95 activist Reginald Moore dies at 60
In case you missed it: Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks show
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
ABC13 Morning News for July 5, 2020
Show More
Vanessa Guillen honored with march in Houston on Saturday
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Steamy Sunday ahead as rain chances ramp up in the coming week
Mask order won't be enforced by law enforcement in some places
Columbus statue in Baltimore removed by protesters
More TOP STORIES News