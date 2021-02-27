Yale student murdered: Arrest warrant secured for MIT grad in Chicago man's death

Jiang, 26, a student of Yale's School of the Environment, was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street on Feb. 6. He was from Chicago.
"The New Haven Police department has secured a murder warrant with a 5 million dollar bond," U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy confirmed to ABC News.
New Haven police had previously only named Pan as a person of interest in the fatal Feb. 6 shooting.
Pan is still believed to be on the loose at this time.
He was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia.
According to officials, Pan's family says he was carrying a black backpack and was acting strange.
They ask that anyone with information on Pan's whereabouts contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).