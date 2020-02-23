Sports

If you like XFL in-game access, get ready for even more insight

By
TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) -- Soon, XFL fans should start to see how the league's accessibility will make watching the game even better.

In the past, football fans would have to wait to hear from players about a missed field goal, interception or 80 yard touchdown. But with the XFL, the reaction is immediate.

"You don't see this kind of access anywhere else," ESPN XFL reporter Dianna Russini explained.

Russini doesn't have to wait to ask players what happened. As soon as they get to the sideline, the XFL makes them available.

"I talk to them a couple seconds before I go on camera to let them know, 'Hey, look, there's a good chance I'm going to talk to you later when you do something great'," Russini explained. "'But for now, tell me the situation. What happened there?'"

The interviews don't always go as planned either. For example, last week, Russini's interview with Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin went viral.

"What adjustments do you want to make for your play?," Russini asked McGloin during the game.

"I think we need to make a lot of adjustments," McGloin told her. "A lot of changes. If I'm being honest, this is one of the worst games I've ever been a part of."

This is an answer even Russini couldn't believe.

"I walked away going, 'Wow, this is the most honest I have ever heard a player when asking a question about the situation'," Russini recalled.

The access should only get better. ESPN crews are working to dive into the unprecedented access and give fans even more.

"More looking forward," ESPN producer Joshua Hoffman explained. "What they're about to do. What they're trying to do. As opposed to covering what they've just done."

ESPN producer, Joshua Hoffman says with mics on coaches, players and sideline interviews, this is beyond anything they've been able to do before.

"At the end of the day, a football fan is going to learn about the game then they did at the start," Hoffman said.

This is a unique perspective that crews still can't believe they're able to give fans.

"It's blown me away," Russini said.

