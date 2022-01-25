house fire

Man allegedly set home on fire to hide mother-in-law's murder in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father who was hailed a hero for saving his children from a burning home in northwest Harris County is now accused of murdering his children's grandmother and setting fire to cover it up.

More than three weeks after the fire, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared that Xavier Jawin Howard had been charged with murder in the strangulation death of his mother-in-law, Tammy Mouton.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 8 at a home on Trementina Drive near Gavin Place Lane. Authorities were responding to an initial call of a house fire. Once on scene, crews said they found a family in the front yard but Mouton had already died. Investigators said the fire was contained to Mouton's bedroom in the front of the house.

At the time of the incident, officials said Howard was taken to the hospital with cuts to his body after trying to get his daughters out of the home. All three were treated for smoke inhalation.

According to deputies, an investigation revealed that Howard had intentionally set the home on fire to hide Mouton's death. Howard reportedly set the fire, left the scene but came back to help neighbors get his kids out of the home.

Howard has been arrested and booked into the Harris County jail.
