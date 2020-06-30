Society

Family, friends of WWII vet celebrate his 100th birthday with large car parade

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Sitting on a black and gold throne surrounded by loved ones, a World War II veteran celebrated his 100 birthday!

Andy Washington, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard, was surrounded by dozens of people to celebrate his big day.

Of course, through social distancing, cars drove by in a large birthday celebration parade with lots of cheering from friends and family.

