Family of Christmas Eve murder victim files wrongful death lawsuit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members of a Houston woman shot to death by her ex-boyfriend on Christmas Eve are suing his family, claiming wrongful death.

The lawsuit was filed by the mother and daughter of Carolee Taylor in Harris County on Thursday. It asks for a jury to consider the case against the heirs and estate of Albert Simon, who was shot to death by police on Dec. 29.

Simon was on the run for days after he shot Taylor to death outside her uncle's home during a Christmas gathering. It was also Taylor's 46th birthday.

Simon's nieces and another family member are named as defendants in the suit.

"Moreover, based on information obtained from the Harris County Sheriff's Department it appears that heirs have accessed the apartment of Mr. Simon where documents and materials relevant to both this lawsuit and a complete and accurate estate administration may be stored," the lawsuit stated.

The suit also alleges that Simon instructed his attorneys to attend to his estate while he was on the run.

RELATED: Fugitive in ex's killing asked about cremating his own body: Sources

In addition to unspecified monetary damages, Taylor's family is asking for a judge to freeze Simon's assets and ban access to his apartment.

"There is evidence that the heirs or other third parties have accessed the home of the (sic) Albert Simon where valuable assets and critical documents and information are likely stored," the suit stated.

On Christmas Eve, Taylor's family had just finished singing 'Happy Birthday' to her when Simon forced his way into her uncle's home wielding two guns, and forced her outside and shot her, authorities said.. He fled the scene and ended up in Dallas before returning to Houston as a fugitive.

Simon was shot to death five days later by deputies at Hermann Park. Authorities said at the time that Simon tried to reach for a bag when he was shot.

The video above is from a previous story.

RELATED STORIES:

New details revealed in Christmas Eve killing of Carolee Taylor

What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing

Statement released by murder victim's family ahead of memorial

Search for accused shooter continues after Christmas Eve killing
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderassaultlawsuitlegal
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News