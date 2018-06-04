Eyewitness Jim Carroll captured a close call on his dashcam.Early Saturday morning he swerved and just missed becoming a victim himself."I could have been hit but by the grace of God, I didn't," Carroll said.Houston police say the calls started coming in around 2:30 in the morning about a wrong-way driver. HPD Vehicle Crime Division Sgt. Thomas Fendia said, "Our first call came in that she was at the 59/45 interchange."As units approached the Pierce Elevated, they found a three-car accident.Investigators say 28-year-old Nicole Bertoldi was driving the wrong-way when she struck one car head-on, and clipped another on 45 southbound at West Dallas.A 67-year-old male victim was transported to Ben Taub with critical injuries, along with Bertoldi."She sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She has admitted to drinking," said Sgt. Fendia.Officers on scene said they are working to confirm a report from a wrecker driver who may have seen Bertoldi traveling the wrong way as far away as Telephone Road.Sgt. Fendia said, "So our suspect vehicle was traveling in the number two lane, the lane to the right of the fast lane. Our critical hit was also in the number two lane and the one who took the glancing blow was three over, the number three lane."Jim Carroll added, "I know this time of night you don't drive in the left lane, at night, because drunk drivers will think they're in the right lane on the wrong way. They think they are in the right lane when they are actually in your left lane."Carroll has given a copy of his video to police and says he's praying for all those involved."This is Houston, I've seen all kinds of things on these roads. If anybody drives in Houston you see people dancing on their roofs, cars driving the wrong way. I've caught some interesting things on the dashcam, it pays to have a dashcam," said Carroll.Police say Bertoldi has been charged with intoxicated assault.