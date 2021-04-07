Ways to potentially avoid a collision with a wrong-way driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If a wrong-way driver is coming at you, you may only have seconds to react.
Remaining aware and alert while driving could mean the difference between life and death in any situation while on the road, and encountering a wrong-way driver is no different.
RELATED: Innocent woman killed, 4 injured in wrong-way, 'highly intoxicated' crash on Westpark Tollway
Automotive Fleet Magazine shared an extensive list of ways to keep you and your family safe when you encounter someone headed toward you.
One way to reduce the possibility of a collision- Keep your eyes on the horizon line while driving. Looking down the road increases the chances that you'll see a road hazard in enough time to avoid it.
Pull over to the right
If a wrong-way driver is coming at you, pull over on the shoulder and don't hit the brakes. Instead, swerve because you may only have a few seconds to react.
Drive in the right lane
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, 7 out of 9 wrong way crashes happen in the left lane.
"When you are on a highway at night, if it's a two-lane highway, stay in the right lane because a lot of times when these drunk drivers get up here, they think they are on a two-lane road when they are going the wrong way," said Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Assistant Chief Terry Allbritton. "So it's always dangerous at night to be in the inside lane,"
Extra caution at night and on weekends
The NTSB finds that 70% of wrong-way crashes occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The majority of wrong-way drivers are impaired by alcohol.
Call 911
Once you're safe, call police. Your call could help save someone else's life.
Approximately 350 people die each year because of wrong-way drivers, according to 2019 statistics from the NTSB. While they're not common, they are often the deadliest type of crash.
You can read more from Automotive Fleet here.
Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Ways to potentially avoid a collision with a wrong-way driver
ROAD SAFETY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News