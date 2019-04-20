Wrong-way driver leads police on chase in north Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5260665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SKYEYE VIDEO: A man in a silver SUV leads officers on a high-speed chase down US-59 in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild chase in the middle of rush hour ended with one man in custody, while police let his female passenger go.The chase started around 4:45 p.m. Friday on Gillespie Court in northeast Houston, when police say they tried to stop the driver of a gold SUV because they believed he had an outstanding warrant.The driver took off. The chase lasted about 15 minutes and reached high speeds.At one point, he drove the wrong way to try to shake police. He did have a female passenger in the car with him.Officers attempted PIT maneuvers twice. On the second attempt, police clipped his bumper.That's close to when he gave up, surrendering on Nueces Park with his hands up.We did try to talk to the woman who was in the car with him at the time. She quickly jumped into the back seat of another SUV and left.At the very least, this man faces an evading arrest charge. Police have not released his name. Fortunately, there were no injuries.