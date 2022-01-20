Woman arrested for DWI after driving the wrong way for 11 miles on the East Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI after going the wrong way on the East Freeway for several miles.Houston Transtar cameras captured some of the 11-mile wild ride before 3 a.m. Thursday.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the freeway."Unit going to the wrong way driver," first responders reported as they worked to stop the woman. "North 13, she is on four flats. We're gonna be eastbound 17 mph at Garth Road."Officers were able to use spike strips to flatten the woman's tires and get her to stop. They also shut down the freeway at North Main to make sure no crashes occurred.Deputies were not sure exactly where the woman got on the freeway going the wrong way.Thankfully, no one was hurt.