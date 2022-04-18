Wrong-way driver pulled from car after crashing on SH-288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after crashing on SH-288 after he was going the wrong way, according to police.It happened at about 2 a.m. Monday. Houston Transtar cameras caught the crew cleaning up after the crash which blocked the ramp to US-59.Police said the driver was going south on the northbound lanes when he crashed into a concrete wall.Officials said the car burst into flames and the man was trapped inside.First responders were able to get the man out and he is expected to be OK.