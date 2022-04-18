car fire

Wrong-way driver pulled from car after crashing on SH-288

Wrong-way driver in hospital after fiery crash on SH-288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after crashing on SH-288 after he was going the wrong way, according to police.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Monday. Houston Transtar cameras caught the crew cleaning up after the crash which blocked the ramp to US-59.

Police said the driver was going south on the northbound lanes when he crashed into a concrete wall.

Officials said the car burst into flames and the man was trapped inside.

First responders were able to get the man out and he is expected to be OK.
